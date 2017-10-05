Academy Of St Martin In The Fields Octet Comes To Kalamazoo

Harvey de Souza, principal first violinist of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, considers himself fortunate to have spent a career making music with the famous touring and recording orchestra, founded in 1958 by Sir Neville Marriner. De Souza, who joined the group in 1993, talks to Cara Lieurance about the late conductor's vision for the group and his generosity with the players, and they preview the works on Saturday's Fontana program: the Sextet by Korngold, two pieces for octet by Shostakovich, and Mendelssohn's Octet in E-flat.

An interview with Harvey de Souza, principal first violinist of the ASMF

