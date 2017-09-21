ACLU Says Michigan Can't Pay Adoption Agencies That Reject Same-Sex Couples

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan is facing a new lawsuit over same-sex couple adoptions. The ACLU says the state can’t let adoption agencies that take public money turn away same-sex couples.

The lawsuit says Michigan can’t allow faith-based agencies that take public money to reject same-sex married couples who want to adopt or take in foster children. The federal lawsuit says that violates the couples’ First Amendment and equal protection rights.

ACLU attorney Leslie Cooper says it’s also bad for kids, especially since there are more displaced children in Michigan than families ready to take them in.

“By allowing this, the state is making it even harder for children to find loving homes.”

The Michigan Catholic Conference is among the faith-based organizations that say they should not be forced to violate their religious principles to fulfill their mission.