ACLU Seeks Release Of Iraqi Detainees

(MPRN-Lansing) The ACLU has asked a federal judge to release hundreds of Iraqis who are being detained by immigration authorities. The Iraqis are fighting deportation orders.

The detainees face deportation for crimes, many committed years ago. They’ve lived in the country lawfully since their convictions, and reported regularly to immigration officials before they were detained.

Miriam Aukerman is an ACLU attorney. She says the detainees have been held for as long as five months without ever seeing a judge.

“In America, no one should be locked up for months or years without a hearing to determine if their detention is even justified.”

Aukerman says the detainees should be allowed to return to work and live with their families for the months or years it will take to resolve their cases.