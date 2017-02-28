African Children's Choir Joins Dinner, Service At Portage Church

The African Children's Choir will perform tonight and tomorrow at St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Portage, as part of its annual Pancake Dinner and Ash Wednesday service. Choir director Tina Sipp says the choir was founded over 30 years ago, and is the primary fundraising arm of the Music For Life Institute, which works to provide educational support to children from impoverished families. Sipp describes how working with the children in the choir gives her a new perspective on living in the present.

An interview with Tina Sipp

