Alamo Drafthouse Kalamazoo To Close

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Kalamazoo plans to close in April. The theater made that announcement Wednesday on Facebook

Officials with the Austin, Texas chain refused to comment on why the theater will shut its doors.

In a statement, Alamo Drafthouse Kalamazoo said that a new theater plans to move into its space on Portage Street. The building owner, EPR Properties, plans to announce the name of the new cinema at a later date.

Alamo has offered refunds for gift card holders. The Drafthouse says it will honor tickets and gift cards up until it closes on April 3rd.

Starting January first, the film industry will stop making movies on the old 35 millimeter reels—which means movie theaters all over the country have until that date to switch to digital projectors. But it hasn’t been easy for small theaters—the new technology starts at about $50,000. Despite the cost, theaters in Southwest Michigan are trying to make it work.