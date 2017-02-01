Alamo Drafthouse Kalamazoo To Close

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Kalamazoo plans to close in April. The theater made that announcement Wednesday on Facebook.

Officials with the Austin, Texas chain refused to comment on why the theater will shut its doors.

In a statement, Alamo Drafthouse Kalamazoo said that a new theater plans to move into its space on Portage Street. The building owner, EPR Properties, plans to announce the name of the new cinema at a later date.

Alamo has offered refunds for gift card holders. The Drafthouse says it will honor tickets and gift cards up until it closes on April 3rd.