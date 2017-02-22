'Arabian Nights' To Feature Concert Band Plus Oud, Percussion Soloists

An illustration from a 1914 publication of 1001 Arabian Nights
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Dr. Thomas Evans, the conductor of the Kalamazoo Concert Band, will lead a program called Arabian Nights on Saturday. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, he previews several of the works that take middle eastern sounds as their inspiration. Percussionist Carolyn Koebel, who appears as a featured soloist along with oud player Igor Houwat, discusses her approach to improvisation and her appreciation for the special qualities of middle eastern music.


The concert will be held in Chenery Auditorium Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm, and is free.

Tom Evans
Carolyn Koebel
Kalamazoo Concert Band

