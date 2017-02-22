'Arabian Nights' To Feature Concert Band Plus Oud, Percussion Soloists

Dr. Thomas Evans, the conductor of the Kalamazoo Concert Band, will lead a program called Arabian Nights on Saturday. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, he previews several of the works that take middle eastern sounds as their inspiration. Percussionist Carolyn Koebel, who appears as a featured soloist along with oud player Igor Houwat, discusses her approach to improvisation and her appreciation for the special qualities of middle eastern music.

An interview with Tom Evans and Carolyn Koebel.

The concert will be held in Chenery Auditorium Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm, and is free.

