Arcadia Winds Continues Season With Jacobs, Rimsky-Korsakov

The Arcadia Winds, joined by pianist Barbara Hong, will present a free concert at 7:30 pm at the Ladies Library Building tonight. The concert begins with an early Romance for clarinet and piano by Richard Strauss, followed by the Sextet for Piano and Winds by British composer Arnold Jacobs, who composed it in memoriam to the horn player Aubrey Brain. The final piece is the Quintet for Piano and Winds, Op posth by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Although it was an early work, it remained unpublished due to the composer's disappointment at not winning a competition with it as a student. Horn player Ron Chase, Barbara Hong, and Paula Jamison of the Ladies Library Association join Cara Lieurance to talk about the works on the program.

An interview with Ron Chase, Barbara Hong, and Paula Jamison

