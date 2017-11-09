Awareness Campaign Sounds Alarm on Childhood Trauma's Effects, Urges Coordinated Plan

That childhood trauma can cause mental health to suffer is not new, but it altering the brain is, says Jennifer Nottingham of the United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region. It can result in learning and behavioral issues for students in school and an increased risk for disease through adulthood. Nottingham says the good news is, there's ways to mitigate trauma's effects, which is why the United Way is hosting screenings of a documentary on the topic.

WestSouthwest with Jennifer Nottingham and Diane Marquess

Nottingham, associate of community impact at the Kalamazoo area United Way, and Diane Marquess, director of behavioral services at Family & Children's Services in Kalamazoo, speak about the childhood trauma awareness campaign in an interview airing Thursday on WestSouthwest, the twice weekly news and public affairs show on WMUK 102.1 FM.

So far this year, "Resilience: The Biology of Stress & Science of Hope" has been shown twice in Kalamazoo, Nottingham says.

A third screening is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine. There'll be a fourth showing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the KRESA headquarters in Portage. Admission is free, but seating is limited so advance registration is required. Click on the locations above to be directed to online signup.

The documentary had its world premiere in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival.