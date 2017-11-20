Ballot Proposal To Legalize Marijuana Set To Turn In Signatures

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan is about to be one step closer to voting on marijuana legalization in 2018.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol wants to do just that. Their proposal would legalize marijuana, but it would be taxed and regulated by the state.

The group collected over 350,000 signatures to turn into the Board of State Canvassers. Josh Hovey is with the campaign. He says they’re ready to move on to the campaigning stage.

“We think ours is a very measured, reasonable approach, and something the voters will support.”

The board needs to certify over 250,000 signatures before the measure can officially go on the ballot.