Battle Ahead Over Great Lakes Funding

By Great Lakes Today 1 minute ago

Lake Michigan at Grand Haven - file photo
Credit iStock/Elizabeth Quillian

(Great Lakes Today) The Trump Administration could be proposing a 97 percent cut in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding when it unveils the federal budget later this month. 

Great Lakes Today’s Elizabeth Miller reports that the initiative is one of many Environmental Protection Agency programs in jeopardy.

According to a leaked list provided by the National Association of Clean Air Agencies, the proposed funding for Great Lakes Restoration would drop from 300 million a year to 10 million. The GLRI supports thousands of projects dedicated to cleaning up the Great Lakes.

The list also includes cuts for other EPA programs dedicated to environmental education, marine pollution, and climate protection. These numbers have not been confirmed by the White House.

Republican Congressman Dave Joyce of Ohio was instrumental in passing the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative renewal last December. He says he will fight to restore funding, as he did when President Obama proposed a $50 million dollar cut during his administration.

"We’re not going to let that happen, we’re going to continue to oppose cuts to the GLRI and we’re going to mobilize our voting forces to let them know that this isn’t going to stand." 

The list also includes complete budget cuts for several state grant programs, including money for beach water quality testing.

Ohio EPA director Craig Butler says he and representatives from other states spoke with the U-S Office of Management and Budget, requesting a seat at the table to explain their services and what cutting those services would mean. 

Tags: 
Great Lakes
Environment
federal budget

Related Content

Got Pollution? Lake Ontario City Puts It In Giant Box

By Great Lakes Today Feb 1, 2017
iStock/Elizabeth Quillian

Imagine a huge steel box – whose lid is 10 football fields across. That’s what the city of Hamilton is building on the western end of Lake Ontario. It’s designed to clean up the most polluted spot on Canada’s side of the Great Lakes. And as Veronica Volk with Great Lakes Today reports, residents hope it will improve Hamilton’s reputation too. 

WSW: What Great Lakes Cuts Mean For Policy And Politics

By 21 hours ago
File photo of the South Haven lighthouse
WMUK

Gary Wilson says if the Trump administration’s proposed cuts stand it would be devastating for Great Lakes restoration. The contributor to Detroit Public Television’s Great Lakes Bureau says it would be like a panic stop with your car. “You’re going forward and then suddenly put a halt to everything.”


Pipeline Owner Presents In Front Of Standing Room Only Crowd

By Cheyna Roth 26 minutes ago
An EPA employee holds one of the types of booms used to clean up the Kalamazoo River oil spill in 2010. Patrick Miles of the U.S. Attorney's Office (middle) and acting EPA regional administrator Robert Kaplan (right) made the announcement about the Enbrid

(MPRN-Lansing) It was standing room only at a relatively obscure state board meeting Monday. The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board heard a presentation from the oil and gas company that owns “Line Five” - an oil and gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of Lake Michigan near the Mackinac Bridge. 