Mark Behnke will serve as Battle Creek’s mayor for the next year.

Behnke was chosen mayor by a 5-4 vote of the city commission during their organizational meeting Tuesday night. Behnke was re-elected to an at large seat on the city commission in last week’s election. He has served as Battle Creek’s mayor twice previously.

Dave Walters, who was re-elected to his Ward Five seat on November 7th, was selected Vice-Mayor. Walters has served as mayor for three of the last four years.