Battle Creek City Commission Forum October 16th

WMUK and the Battle Creek Enquirer are co-sponsoring a forum for Battle Creek City Commission candidates. Join us at Kellogg Community College’s Binda Performing Arts Center on Monday October 16th from 7:00p.m. until 8:30p.m.

Audience members will be able to submit questions during the forum. Suggestions can also be made through Facebook and Twitter.

20 candidates are on the ballot for nine seats on the Battle Creek City Commission. Five will be elected to represent Battle Creek's ward. The other four are elected at large.