Battle Creek Symphony Pays Tribute To Motown Saturday

Newly-arranged Motown hits for two singers and orchestra will add a fresh twist to old favorites, says Battle Creek Symphony conductor Anne Harrigan, in a conversation with Cara Lieurance. The concert is set for Saturday, February 26 in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium. Two young talents from New York - Jasmine Maslanova Brown and Damon McToy - will cover a variety of classics by The Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and others.
