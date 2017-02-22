Battle Creek Symphony Pays Tribute To Motown Saturday

By 1 hour ago

Singer Jasmine Maslanova Brown
Credit via Battle Creek Symphony Facebook page

Newly-arranged Motown hits for two singers and orchestra will add a fresh twist to old favorites, says Battle Creek Symphony conductor Anne Harrigan, in a conversation with Cara Lieurance. The concert is set for Saturday, February 26 in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium. Two young talents from New York - Jasmine Maslanova Brown and Damon McToy - will cover a variety of classics by The Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and others. 


