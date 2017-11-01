Bill Would Make Police Stop Training Part Of Driver Education

(MPRN-Lansing) A state lawmaker wants to require driver education in Michigan to include training on how to behave during police stops. He hopes it will reduce misunderstandings and conflicts. 

State Representative Pete Lucido says there are already laws dealing with traffic stops. They deal with things like where drivers should pull over, keeping hands in plain sight, and what officers can ask for.

But he says drivers are often unware of the rules, and the best practices for complying with them. And, he says, that can lead to problems.

“I think a lot of this would be eliminated if you just say, here’s the rules.”

Lucido says there’s a Michigan State Police pamphlet outlining the rules that should be a mandatory handout in driving classes.

