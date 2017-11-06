Bill Would Require Return Of Arrest Records When Witness Recants

(MPRN-Lansing) A state lawmaker says arrest records should be cleared in cases where someone is falsely accused of a crime.

State Representative Pete Lucido says that should include returning mug shots, fingerprints, and any DNA evidence if a primary witness changes their story and charges are dropped. He says people falsely accused of a crime can still have that history follow them.

“If somebody recants, and the prosecution – the people that brought the charges – dismiss, why shouldn’t I be made whole – put in the same position as I was prior to this stuff being instituted, these charges.”

Lucido says arrest records affect job prospects and school applications. His bill is waiting for a vote in the state House.