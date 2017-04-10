Bills Would Require More Reporting For Child And Animal Abuse

By Cheyna Roth 13 minutes ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan may join a handful of other states with increased reporting requirements for child abuse and animal abuse. 

Twelve other states have co-reporting laws similar to the ones recently introduced in the state House. The bipartisan bills would require animal control officers to report suspected child abuse and require Child Protective Services to report suspected animal abuse.

Democratic Representative Robert Kosowski is a bill sponsor.

“It’s just a very simple mechanism to get out there and make sure that we’re taking care of our Michigan families.”

Several studies have shown that there is often a relationship between animal abuse and domestic violence.

Tags: 
animal abuse registry
child abuse
domestic violence
State Government

Related Content

Republicans and Democrats Eye Puppy Mill Crackdown Bills in Fall

By Jake Neher Jul 27, 2015
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle hope to pass bills by the end of the year meant to crack down on animal cruelty. Michigan is in the minority of states that do not have laws on the books limiting so-called “puppy mills” – and it’s the only one in the Midwest.

New Laws To Provide More Protection To Domestic Violence Victims

By Cheyna Roth Jul 14, 2016
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) A new law will help victims of domestic violence get out of shared cell phone plans with their accused abusers. 