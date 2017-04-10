Bills Would Require More Reporting For Child And Animal Abuse

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan may join a handful of other states with increased reporting requirements for child abuse and animal abuse.

Twelve other states have co-reporting laws similar to the ones recently introduced in the state House. The bipartisan bills would require animal control officers to report suspected child abuse and require Child Protective Services to report suspected animal abuse.

Democratic Representative Robert Kosowski is a bill sponsor.

“It’s just a very simple mechanism to get out there and make sure that we’re taking care of our Michigan families.”

Several studies have shown that there is often a relationship between animal abuse and domestic violence.