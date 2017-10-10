Birds On A Wire, WMU's "Pierrot" Ensemble, Performs Wednesday

By 17 minutes ago

The first "Pierrot" ensemble, assembled to perform Schoenberg's "Pierrot Lunaire" in 1912. Schoenberg is third from the left.
Credit wikimedia commons

Birds on a Wire is the WMU School of Music's "Pierrot ensemble" with a core lineup of flute, clarinet, violin, cello and piano. The label comes from a piece by Arnold Schoenberg, "Pierrot Lunaire," which premiered in 1912. Dr. David Colson, who has directed the ensemble for nine years, previews a concert which will take place Wednesday at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. It features a work for electronic sounds and video, Socavino, by Richard Johnson, who also joins the conversation.


You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Birds on a Wire
David Colson
Richard Johnson

Related Content

Birds On A Wire Brings Modernism Home To Roost

By Nov 16, 2016
lisarcoons.com

Tonight's Birds On A Wire concert shines a light on just how much modern, avant-garde music is being created around us. Western Michigan University professor of composition/theory David Colson says performing in a modern music ensemble helps students improve their musicianship in a variety of ways. Lisa Coons, professor of composition, describes her new work, Singing Wall, which is performed on a musical sculpture she designed and constructed with Steven Pierce. Cara Lieurance also talks to pianist Lori Sims about the earliest work on the program, "Regard de l’Esprit de joie," from Vingt Regards sur l’Enfant-Jésus (1944). 


100% New Works From KLOrk & Birds On A Wire

By Oct 29, 2014

Composer Richard Lavenda has known Western Michigan University music professor David Colson for almost 35 years. They met at Rice University in Texas, where Lavenda had joined the music faculty in the Shepherd School of Music and Colson was pursuing a doctorate in music.  

Soovin Kim, David Colson on 'A Soldier's Tale'

By Mar 15, 2013

A WWII draftee faces death by firing squad for desertion. He'll be allowed to live if he serves out the rest of the war. That's the extreme situation dealt with in "A Soldier's Tale," a unique stage piece of narration, dance, and music featuring a 1918 score by Igor Stravinsky and updated, modern (sometimes vulgar) text by Kurt Vonnegut. 

A collaboration between Fontana Chamber Arts and the WMU School of Music, it will receive performances in the Dalton Center Multi-Media Room Friday and Saturday.

Composer David Colson's Music Takes Center Stage Tonight

By Mar 1, 2017
WMU School of Music

David Colson, professor of music at Western Michigan University, and two colleagues from Rice University in Houston, TX - bassoonist Ben Kamins and percussionist Matthew Strauss - joined Cara for a convivial, wide-ranging discussion on writing and performing new music.  They'll premiere Colson's new piece,The wind is rising, the earth lets itself be inhaled tonight. The concert will also include a Colson's new solo piano pieces performed by Lori Sims, and a duo for trumpet and piano, performed by Scott Thornburg and Silvia Roederer.  