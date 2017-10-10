Birds On A Wire, WMU's "Pierrot" Ensemble, Performs Wednesday

Birds on a Wire is the WMU School of Music's "Pierrot ensemble" with a core lineup of flute, clarinet, violin, cello and piano. The label comes from a piece by Arnold Schoenberg, "Pierrot Lunaire," which premiered in 1912. Dr. David Colson, who has directed the ensemble for nine years, previews a concert which will take place Wednesday at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. It features a work for electronic sounds and video, Socavino, by Richard Johnson, who also joins the conversation.

An interview with David Colson and Richard Johnson.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.