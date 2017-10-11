Black Caucus Meets With Snyder On State Police Chief

By 6 minutes ago

File photo
Credit Michigan State Police

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder met Tuesday with the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus. The subject was the future of the Michigan State Police and its leader, Colonel Kriste Etue. 

Etue faces calls for her to step down. It’s because she shared a Facebook post that called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem “degenerates.” She removed the post and apologized.

State Representative Sheldon Neeley leads the Black Caucus. Neeley says he’s still not satisfied with Etue’s or the governor’s response to the incident. He says the State Police still has work to do to ensure diversity and fairness in the department.

“We have some recommendations as it relates to the culture, but also, who is going to be the commander is going to be very key to what recommendations are going forth.”

The governor says he stands by Etue and believes her apology is sincere. She also faces an internal investigation for possibly violating the State Police social media policy.

Tags: 
michigan state police
Rick Snyder
protests
State Government

Related Content

Members of Michigan Legislative Black Caucus Meet With MSP Colonel

By Chenya Roth Oct 6, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Members of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus met with the head of the Michigan State Police Thursday. The meeting was to address concerns about a meme Colonel Kriste Etue posted on Facebook. It called NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem “degenerates.” 

Michigan State Police Leaders Faces Internal Discipline Review

By Oct 2, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) An internal review has been launched of a controversial Facebook post by the leader of the Michigan State Police. Colonel Kriste Etue may have violated the department’s social media policy. 

House Democrats Link Arms During Pledge To Support Right To Protest

By Sep 29, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Ten state House Democrats linked arms Thursday during the Pledge of Allegiance in lieu of putting their hands over their hearts. They say it was to show solidarity with NFL players and to protest a controversial Facebook post by the leader of the Michigan State Police. 