Brazilian guitarist, singer and composer Chico Pinheiro will perform his music with Gold Company, the Western Jazz Quartet, and the Western Jazz Orchestra in the opening concert of the Gold Company Invitational Vocal Jazz Festival, Friday at 8 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Pinheiro and Gold Company director Greg Jasperse preview the concert with Cara Lieurance.

An interview with Chico Panheiro and Greg Jasperse

