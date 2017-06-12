Budgets Churning Out Of Committees With Less Than Governor Asked For

By Cheyna Roth 23 hours ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Kevin Lavery, WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) State spending plans are moving swiftly through the legislature. A number were voted on last week, many of them with deep cuts from what the governor asked for.  

The Department of Health and Human Services would get 180-million dollars less than the governor asked for. That’s if the budget is approved by the full House and Senate and gets signed by the governor.

The budget scales back or gets rid of a number of proposals in Governor Snyder’s proposed budget.

Democratic Representative Pam Faris voted against it. She says they should have put more money towards programs that do things like give clothes and shoes to children in need.

“There’s a number of things that we just could have made much, much better in this budget had we used the amount of money we had." 

Republican lawmakers also want to cut the corrections budget, the Department of Environmental Quality, and the general government budget, among others.

Tags: 
Michigan budget
Michigan Legislature
Rick Snyder
State Government

