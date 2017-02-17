The Cactus Blossoms, Heard On Prairie Home Companion, Head To Kalamazoo

Jack Torrey and his brother, Page Burkum formed The Cactus Blossoms in chilly Minneapolis, far from the deep heart of Texas, which is what you might think of when you hear their classic country sound. The brothers have been touring for a year on the success of their first major album, You're Dreaming, which won accolades in Rolling Stone, NPR, and other media outlets. Their songs will become part of the soundtrack of the rebooted Twin Peaks television series on Showtime, which debuts in May. The Cactus Blossoms perform in Kalamazoo on Friday, February 17 at 7:30 pm in Dale B. Lake Auditorium at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

An interview with Jack Torrey of The Cactus Blossoms

Jack Torrey previews their Kalamazoo concert with Cara Lieurance, and they sample several songs from the album. Torrey talks about their recent European tour, and the difference between audiences in Europe and the U.S.

