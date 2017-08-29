Cello Explosion Is Back With 'Stage And Screen' Program

Only seven cellos.
Credit Lorange, via Flickr

For the third year in a row, Octocelli will present an all-cello concert that expands from one solo cellist to an ensemble of eight (or, this year, nine) over the course of the evening. Former Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra principal cellist David Peshlakai and KSO cellist/composer Elizabeth Start previewed this year's concert with Cara Lieurance. 

The program takes famous music from stage and screen, including Arlen's "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," music from the James Bond films, and HBO's Game of Thrones series.  

The concert is at 8:00 on Thursday, August 31 at First Baptist Church. The concert is free. Goodwill donations will be accepted.

