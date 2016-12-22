Changes To Zero Tolerance Policy Signed Into Law

By Cheyna Roth 7 minutes ago

Credit MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s zero-tolerance policy is getting what some are calling a “common sense” update. Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation Thursday that will amend the policy to give schools more options when it comes to discipline. 

Democratic Representative Andy Schor was a bill sponsor. He said the current method of automatically suspending or expelling students who bring potential weapons to school was not working.

“Kids who are getting suspended and getting expelled and it’s a problem and schools don’t have the ability to decide when it’s a serious situation and when it’s a mistake,” he said.

The bipartisan legislation allows schools to consider things like age, disciplinary history, and intent before taking disciplinary action against students. Governor Snyder spokesperson Anna Heaton said the amended law brings a “behavioral intervention focus” to school discipline.

“It’s similar to what we’ve tried to do with our criminal justice system in Michigan,” she said. “Which, instead of just punishing someone, sending them to jail, throwing away the key, it looks at kind of what caused this behavior. You know, why was this student acting out?”

The amended policy will start on August 1, 2017.

Tags: 
school discipline
Education
State Government

Changes In School "Zero Tolerance" Policy Headed To Governor Snyder's Desk

By Cheyna Roth Dec 15, 2016
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Schools might get more freedom in how they discipline students in the future. Legislation that would alter Michigan’s zero-tolerance policy in schools is headed to Governor Rick Snyder’s desk. 

