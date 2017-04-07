Chanticleer Brings 'My Secret Heart' To Kalamazoo

William Fred Scott, the director of the award-winning male vocal ensemble Chanticleer, says the audiences that come to their concerts are some of the warmest and most appreciative he's ever experienced in his long career. The former artistic director and principal conductor of the Atlanta Opera, Scott took the reigns of Chanticleer in 2015. He tells Cara Lieurance about the works on the program 'My Secret Heart,' which range from the Renaissance era to the 20th century's Freddy Mercury.

Chanticleer will perform in Chenery Auditorium on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 pm. Details on tickets are available at the Kalamazoo Bach Festival website.

