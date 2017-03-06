City Gives Its Blessing to Prisoner Re-Entry Group

By 14 minutes ago

Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

The state has made cuts in recent years to programs that help prisoners succeed after release. But a new group in Kalamazoo hopes to push the trend in the other direction. On Monday the City Commission said it supports the creation of the Kalamazoo Prisoner ReEntry Coalition, a partnership that includes several local nonprofits.

The city’s resolution says Michigan had made remarkable progress with its programs to help former inmates. It says the number of people returning to prison fell 28 percent between 2000-2008.

But the city also says those gains might be stalling or even creeping back down since the state cut its programs.

In Kalamazoo, Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley says he looks forward to working with the Coalition. He says it’s important for the police department to show that it cares about the futures of formerly incarcerated people.

“And really demonstrate a willingness to help them succeed, not necessarily sitting back waiting for them to fail,” he said.

Kalamazoo mayor Bobby Hopewell says it’s in everyone’s best interest to help formerly incarcerated people to rejoin the community.

“There’s a saying that I use often is that, you pay your debt to society and then you get home, you can’t pay your debts. Well, a job helps you do that,” he said.

Hopewell says state lawmakers as well as local groups should move to protect the states’ progress on recidivism and decarceration.

Tags: 
City of Kalamazoo

Related Content

Kalamazoo Tax Bills Really Are Going Down

By Feb 21, 2017
Andy Robins / WMUK

Property owners in the City of Kalamazoo will get a big tax cut this year, thanks to a $70 million donation by two area business owners in 2016. But city officials say some residents were apparently confused by a recent tax notice they got in the mail.

Commissioners Say Kalamazoo Should Move to Protect the Undocumented

By Feb 6, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Members of Kalamazoo’s city commission say the city needs to think now about how to protect its undocumented residents. They worry that the Trump administration will pursue mass deportations of people without papers; the president sometimes called for such action on the campaign trail.

WSW: Kalamazoo's Mayor Says Foundation Provides "Unique Opportunity"

By Dec 31, 2016
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell says the proposed Foundation for Excellence is similar to the Kalamazoo Promise and other philanthropic ventures in Kalamazoo. He says it’s another example of “thinking big” in the community. 


Kalamazoo Water Rates Going Up in 2017

By Dec 19, 2016
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

City of Kalamazoo water customers will pay a bit extra for that service starting next year. On Monday commissioners agreed to increase water service fees and the per-gallon price of city water by eight percent. Under the new rate the average one-family household in the city will pay about $1 per month extra.

The city says it needs the additional money to ensure that it can deliver safe drinking water over the long term.