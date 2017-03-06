City Gives Its Blessing to Prisoner Re-Entry Group

The state has made cuts in recent years to programs that help prisoners succeed after release. But a new group in Kalamazoo hopes to push the trend in the other direction. On Monday the City Commission said it supports the creation of the Kalamazoo Prisoner ReEntry Coalition, a partnership that includes several local nonprofits.

The city’s resolution says Michigan had made remarkable progress with its programs to help former inmates. It says the number of people returning to prison fell 28 percent between 2000-2008.

But the city also says those gains might be stalling or even creeping back down since the state cut its programs.

In Kalamazoo, Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley says he looks forward to working with the Coalition. He says it’s important for the police department to show that it cares about the futures of formerly incarcerated people.

“And really demonstrate a willingness to help them succeed, not necessarily sitting back waiting for them to fail,” he said.

Kalamazoo mayor Bobby Hopewell says it’s in everyone’s best interest to help formerly incarcerated people to rejoin the community.

“There’s a saying that I use often is that, you pay your debt to society and then you get home, you can’t pay your debts. Well, a job helps you do that,” he said.

Hopewell says state lawmakers as well as local groups should move to protect the states’ progress on recidivism and decarceration.