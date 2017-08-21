Civil Rights Groups Ask Governor To Call Out Kalkaska Official's Hate Speech

(MPRN-Lansing) Civil rights groups in Michigan are calling on Governor Rick Snyder to issue a stronger denunciation of comments by an elected official in northern Michigan calling for death to Muslims.

Eight groups sent a letter to Governor Snyder a week ago seeking a specific condemnation of remarks by Kalkaska Village President Jeff Seeting. Steve Spreitzer is with the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity. He says the governor’s response so far is insufficient.

“Governor Snyder’s failure to denounce Kalkaska Village President Sieting’s remarks, I think, tells us where we are as a state right now.”

Spreitzer was on the Michigan Public Television show “Off The Record.”

Governor Snyder issued a statement calling for unity a week ago. His press secretary says that includes denouncing hate speech of all types.