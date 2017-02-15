Classical And Bluegrass Groups Combine, Create New Music

The Kontras Quartet, which has been featured on WMU's Bullock Performance Institute Series for the last four years, will share the stage with the Kruger Brothers tonight in a Dalton Center Recital Hall concert at 7:30 pm. Jens Kruger, a banjo virtuoso and composer, first wrote music for his trio and the Kontras Quartet in 2013, kicking off a collaboration that has resulted in several large-scale pieces. Kontras Quartet violinist Francois Henkins dropped by to preview the music with Cara Lieurance.

An interview with Francois Henkins of the Kontras Quartet

