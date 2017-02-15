Classical And Bluegrass Groups Combine, Create New Music

at the 2013 IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival
Credit krugerbros.com

The Kontras Quartet, which has been featured on WMU's Bullock Performance Institute Series for the last four years, will share the stage with the Kruger Brothers tonight in a Dalton Center Recital Hall concert at 7:30 pm. Jens Kruger, a banjo virtuoso and composer, first wrote music for his trio and the Kontras Quartet in 2013, kicking off a collaboration that has resulted in several large-scale pieces. Kontras Quartet violinist Francois Henkins dropped by to preview the music with Cara Lieurance.


Kontras Quartet
Kruger Brothers
Bullock Performance Institute

Prior to a performance at Western Michigan University, Trio Globo visits with Cara Lieurance to talk about their unusual careers as solo and ensemble players.They bring three lifetimes of global music experience to the table, but find they work together in a very intuitive, improvisatory way. 