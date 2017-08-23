Clerk From Macomb County Announces Campaign For Michigan Secretary Of State

By Cheyna Roth 31 minutes ago

Shelby Township clerk, Stan Grot hopes to win the GOP nominee for Michigan Secretary of State
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) A new candidate entered the ring for Michigan Republican Secretary of State nominee Tuesday. Each political party will pick its nominee for Secretary of State at a convention in 2018. Stan Grot hopes the Republicans will choose him. 

Grot is a former assistant Secretary of State and current Shelby Township clerk. One of Grot’s main focuses is election integrity.

“I’m not saying there’s fraud right now,” Grot said. “But we need to remove any doubt that there may be fraud.”

The Secretary of State can’t make laws, but it does give guidance to the state. Grot said he has a 6-point plan to ensure fair and accurate elections. The plan includes implementing mandatory photo ID and requiring proof of citizenship for new voter registration.

“With the situations at the last – with the last election, I think we need to improve the system little bit and tweak it and bring new regulations, new laws,” Grot said. “Not necessarily to suppress the voters but make it easy for them.”

So far, Grot’s competition is State Senator Mike Kowall. Current GOP Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is term limited and cannot run again.

Tags: 
Election 2018
voting
Politics

Related Content

Board Of State Canvassers Approves Ballot Proposals

By Cheyna Roth Aug 18, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Several ballot proposals for Michigan’s 2018 election crossed a hurdle Thursday. The Board of State Canvassers approved the form of proposals on earned sick time, marijuana legalization and redistricting. 

WSW: "The Trump Phenomenon" And Crowded Fields In 2018

By Aug 7, 2017
Tom Arthur/Wikicommons

Western Michigan University Political Science Professor John Clark says the “Trump phenomenon” shows that people without a traditional resume can run against the establishment even of their own party and still win.


Michigan Will Provide Voter Information To Federal Commission, Unless Protected By State Law

By Cheyna Roth Jul 4, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Secretary of State is willing to turn over some voter information to a federal commission. President Donald Trump wants voter names, addresses, party affiliation and voting records. This is part of a commission’s investigation into voter fraud. 