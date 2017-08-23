Clerk From Macomb County Announces Campaign For Michigan Secretary Of State

(MPRN-Lansing) A new candidate entered the ring for Michigan Republican Secretary of State nominee Tuesday. Each political party will pick its nominee for Secretary of State at a convention in 2018. Stan Grot hopes the Republicans will choose him.

Grot is a former assistant Secretary of State and current Shelby Township clerk. One of Grot’s main focuses is election integrity.

“I’m not saying there’s fraud right now,” Grot said. “But we need to remove any doubt that there may be fraud.”

The Secretary of State can’t make laws, but it does give guidance to the state. Grot said he has a 6-point plan to ensure fair and accurate elections. The plan includes implementing mandatory photo ID and requiring proof of citizenship for new voter registration.

“With the situations at the last – with the last election, I think we need to improve the system little bit and tweak it and bring new regulations, new laws,” Grot said. “Not necessarily to suppress the voters but make it easy for them.”

So far, Grot’s competition is State Senator Mike Kowall. Current GOP Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is term limited and cannot run again.