Collegium Musicum Celebrates 50 Years, Director To Retire After 34 years

Dr. Matthew Steel, professor of music history and director of Western Michigan University's Collegium Musicum, first began directing the group when he joined the School of Music faculty in 1984, he tells Cara Lieurance. During their preview of the Thursday concert, Steel discusses what he's looking forward to in retirement, and what he'll miss after leaving the School of Music. Steel says a number of former students who became early music performers will participate, including flutist Colin Brown and harpsichordist Emily Solomon.

An interview with Dr. Matthew Steel

The concert will featured Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, and many smaller pieces from earlier eras. Other guests include soprano Ann Marie Boyle, and lutenist John Robison. The concert begins at 7:30 pm on Thursday, March 30 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall, and will be followed by a reception.

