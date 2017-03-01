Composer David Colson's Music Takes Center Stage Tonight

By 9 minutes ago

David Colson
Credit WMU School of Music

David Colson, professor of music at Western Michigan University, and two colleagues from Rice University in Houston, TX - bassoonist Ben Kamins and percussionist Matthew Strauss - joined Cara for a convivial, wide-ranging discussion on writing and performing new music.  They'll premiere Colson's new piece,The wind is rising, the earth lets itself be inhaled tonight. The concert will also include a Colson's new solo piano pieces performed by Lori Sims, and a duo for trumpet and piano, performed by Scott Thornburg and Silvia Roederer.  


The concert is at 7:30 pm at the Dalton Center Recital Hall at WMU. More information is at the Miller Auditorium box office website

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
David Colson
Ben Kamins
Matthew Strauss
Bullock Performance Institute

Related Content

Birds On A Wire Brings Modernism Home To Roost

By Nov 16, 2016
lisarcoons.com

Tonight's Birds On A Wire concert shines a light on just how much modern, avant-garde music is being created around us. Western Michigan University professor of composition/theory David Colson says performing in a modern music ensemble helps students improve their musicianship in a variety of ways. Lisa Coons, professor of composition, describes her new work, Singing Wall, which is performed on a musical sculpture she designed and constructed with Steven Pierce. Cara Lieurance also talks to pianist Lori Sims about the earliest work on the program, "Regard de l’Esprit de joie," from Vingt Regards sur l’Enfant-Jésus (1944). 


Soovin Kim, David Colson on 'A Soldier's Tale'

By Mar 15, 2013

A WWII draftee faces death by firing squad for desertion. He'll be allowed to live if he serves out the rest of the war. That's the extreme situation dealt with in "A Soldier's Tale," a unique stage piece of narration, dance, and music featuring a 1918 score by Igor Stravinsky and updated, modern (sometimes vulgar) text by Kurt Vonnegut. 

A collaboration between Fontana Chamber Arts and the WMU School of Music, it will receive performances in the Dalton Center Multi-Media Room Friday and Saturday.

Classical And Bluegrass Groups Combine, Create New Music

By Feb 15, 2017
krugerbros.com

The Kontras Quartet, which has been featured on WMU's Bullock Performance Institute Series for the last four years, will share the stage with the Kruger Brothers tonight in a Dalton Center Recital Hall concert at 7:30 pm. Jens Kruger, a banjo virtuoso and composer, first wrote music for his trio and the Kontras Quartet in 2013, kicking off a collaboration that has resulted in several large-scale pieces. Kontras Quartet violinist Francois Henkins dropped by to preview the music with Cara Lieurance.


Wet Ink: A Self-Generating Music Machine

By Feb 10, 2017
Alexander Perelli

The new music scene in New York and Chicago boasts a number of groups paving their own way. Wet Ink is one, along with ICE, Bang on a Can, Eighth Blackbird, and Alarm Will Sound, among others. Members of the group visited Western Michigan University this week, and joined Cara Lieurance to talk about what they do to create and perform new works.

Modern Guitar Virtuoso Fareed Haque Performs At WMU

By Oct 19, 2016
fareed.com

Fareed Haque first set himself apart from other guitarists with a simple tactic: play faster than anyone else. But he had other gifts which would round out his youthful need for speed.  An ear for jazz, world, rock, and fusion music, a deep study of classical guitar, and a multi-cultural upbringing helped him become one of the most complete guitarists working today.