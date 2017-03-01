Composer David Colson's Music Takes Center Stage Tonight

David Colson, professor of music at Western Michigan University, and two colleagues from Rice University in Houston, TX - bassoonist Ben Kamins and percussionist Matthew Strauss - joined Cara for a convivial, wide-ranging discussion on writing and performing new music. They'll premiere Colson's new piece,The wind is rising, the earth lets itself be inhaled tonight. The concert will also include a Colson's new solo piano pieces performed by Lori Sims, and a duo for trumpet and piano, performed by Scott Thornburg and Silvia Roederer.

An interview with David Colson, Ben Kamins, and Matthew Strauss.

The concert is at 7:30 pm at the Dalton Center Recital Hall at WMU. More information is at the Miller Auditorium box office website.

