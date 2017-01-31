Composer, Performer Discuss 'The Stone Tapestry'

Jeff Herriott, who teaches composition at the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater, recently visited Western Michigan University to hear his work, The Stone Tapestry, performed by guest artists Due East and student musicians.

Written for flute, percussion and electronics, the composer says he designed it to adapt to varying numbers of musicians, allowing it to be performed under many circumstances. Flutist Erin Lesser of Due East describes how she works with a percussionist as a partner, and the different flutes, including a contrabass flute, used in the work.

An interview with composer Jeff Herriott and flutist Erin Lesser of Due East

In his written notes about the piece, Herriott says: The Stone Tapestry is a collection of interwoven myths, about origins, lifecycles, and the pace and significance of change. As a whole, the piece divides into two segments that together trace the path of just a few stones, from discovery to disappearance... The Stone Tapestry was commissioned for Due East by the Barlow Endowment for Music Composition at Brigham Young University.

A performance of The Stone Tapestry was performed on the BPI Series at Western on January 25. An album release on New Focus Records, featuring Due East and Third Coast Percussion, is set for February 2017.

