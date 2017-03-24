Concert Blends Photography, Musical Sketches of Paris' Sacre Coeur Basilica

By 1 minute ago

Light from a stained glass window in the ambulatory of the Basilique Sacre Coeur in Paray-le-Monial.
Credit Laurence OP, via Flickr

Thomas Fielding, organist and music director at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kalamazoo, will perform Parisian composer Henri Mulet's Byzantine Sketches, accompanied by projected still photography, in a free concert at the cathedral  on Sunday at 5 pm. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Fielding explains that Henri Mulet was a reclusive organist whose most famous work is the final movement of the Byzantine Sketches, composed to honor various architectural aspects of his beloved Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre, Paris, France.


You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Sacred Music At The Cathedral
Thomas Fielding

Related Content

Munich Organist Christian Bischof Visits Kalamazoo

By Oct 4, 2016
christianbischof.de

Christian Bischof, organist at St.-Margaret-Kirche in Munich, Germany and a rising star, performed on September 30 at St. Augustine Cathedral, Kalamazoo. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance which also includes Karl Schrock and Tom Fielding, he discusses his training as a performer and his certification as an organ "expert" - someone qualified to diagnose and repair this highly complex instrument.


Organ Virtuosity At St. Augustine Cathedral

By Feb 10, 2015
thomasfielding.com

Tom Fielding is the director of liturgy and music at St. Augustine Cathedral in Kalamazoo.

On Friday at 7 pm, he steps out of his accompaniment role to perform as a solo organist on the music series he created in 2012, called "Sacred Music At The Cathedral."  