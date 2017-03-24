Concert Blends Photography, Musical Sketches of Paris' Sacre Coeur Basilica

Thomas Fielding, organist and music director at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kalamazoo, will perform Parisian composer Henri Mulet's Byzantine Sketches, accompanied by projected still photography, in a free concert at the cathedral on Sunday at 5 pm. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Fielding explains that Henri Mulet was a reclusive organist whose most famous work is the final movement of the Byzantine Sketches, composed to honor various architectural aspects of his beloved Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre, Paris, France.

An interview with organist Thomas Fielding.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.