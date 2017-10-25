Congressional Democrat Asks For Snyder Subpoena

By 35 minutes ago

Governor Rick Snyder - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth, Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) The ranking Democrat on the US House Oversight Committee wants to subpoena Governor Rick Snyder. Rep. Elijah Cummins (D-MD) says the governor has not been forthcoming about when he first knew about a fatal outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in Genesee County. 

From Cummins’ letter to committee chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC):

“In light of recent questions about the truthfulness of Michigan Governor Rick testimony before our Committee, I am writing to request that you issue a subpoena demanding that the Governor finally comply – in full – with our Committee’s bipartisan request for documents related to the decision to switch the source of drinking water in Flint and the response to the health crisis that ensued, including all documents relating to when the Governor became aware of concerns relating to Legionnaire’s disease.”

Cummins request for a committee subpoena follows on the heels of a letter to Snyder also signed by Gowdy. The letter asks Snyder to explain apparent discrepancies between his testimony before the committee last year and statements made under oath by a top aide in a criminal trial related to the Flint water crisis. It also warns of the penalties of lying to a congressional committee.

Snyder said at the time that he stood by his testimony and his office provided thousands of documents related to the Flint water crisis and the Legionnaire’s outbreak. The governor’s spokesperson would not speak directly to Cummins’ letter, calling it a “political press release.”

Tags: 
Flint water crisis
Congress
Rick Snyder

