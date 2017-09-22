Consumers Energy, Entergy Will Now Decide When Palisades Closes

By 1 hour ago

Credit Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

On Friday, the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a plan to let Consumers Energy end its power purchase agreement with Palisades’ owner Entergy.

If both companies agree, Entergy would shut down Palisades as planned in October of 2018. Consumers Energy would then recover its costs with a surcharge on customers’ electric bills. 

Consumers had hoped to get $184 million from ratepayers, but the Michigan Public Service Commission will only allow it to recover $142 million.

“Consumers and Entergy will have to go back to the table and discuss between them whether they can do it at that cost,” says Nick Assendelft, public information officer for the Michigan Public Service Commission. 

Consumers Energy says it would replace the electricity lost from Palisades by expanding its wind farm in Unionville and upping capacity at a coal plant near Manistee, among other things. The Michigan Public Service Commission encouraged Consumers to speed up these projects to secure Southwest Michigan’s energy needs.

Tags: 
Palisades Nuclear Power Plant

Related Content

How Much Money Palisades Has For Cleanup And Why It Matters

By Feb 22, 2017
A photo from the 1999 demolition of the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Washington. It was part of the decommissioning of the former nuclear power plant.
Jackie Johnston/AP Images

If you get your power from Consumers Energy, you’ve likely been putting money into a savings account for Palisades Nuclear Power Plant for years. Consumers charges rate-payers a small fee that goes into what’s called a decommissioning trust fund. That money will be used to clean up radioactive contamination at the site once Palisades shuts down. Right now there’s more than $400 million in the trust fund, but environmentalists worry it won’t be enough. 


Activists: Palisades Will Still Be A Risk After Shut Down

By Jul 14, 2017
Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

An anti-nuclear activist says Palisades Nuclear Power Plant will still be a concern even after it’s closed. Chris Williams advocated for the shutdown of another Entergy-owned plant - Vermont Yankee. Williams addressed South Haven residents and activists at a talk Thursday night at Lake Michigan College. 