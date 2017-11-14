Cooper Township Approves New Zoning Rules For Solar, Agriculture

By 10 minutes ago

Solar Panels at Western Michigan University - file photo
Credit WMUK

Cooper Township has approved new zoning rules for solar farms and regular farms. 

The township says it has prospects for commercial solar plants and that it wants to clear the way. It will limit large-scale installations to industrial areas. Home-use arrays are all right in residential zones.

As for agriculture, Cooper will no longer allow farming in those residential zones, though existing farms are exempt. The township says it’s made special provisions for farming at the Kalamazoo Nature Center.

The township says the new rules bring it in line with state guidelines on agriculture.

Tags: 
solar power
agriculture
zoning

Related Content

Kalamazoo Nature Center Celebrates Summer Solstice With New Solar Array

By Gianna Capadona Jun 21, 2017
Karen Douglas / Kalamazoo Nature Center

The Kalamazoo Nature Center unveils a new solar panel array Wednesday to mark the summer solstice. The panels generate a third of the power needed to run the Nature Center. 

Michigan Cider Maker Using Pigs To Combat Apple Pests

By Oct 5, 2016
An Old Spot pig at the Virtue Cider farm in Fennville
Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

A Southwest Michigan cider maker will use pigs to help combat pests in its orchard. Virtue Cider in Fennville bought 18 Glouchestershire Old Spot pigs - also called “orchard pigs.” They’re known for eating bug-ridden apples that fall on the ground. 