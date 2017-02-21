County Approves Stryker Brownfield Project; Hears Update on Homeless Millage

By 8 minutes ago

Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

An important piece has fallen into place for Stryker Corporation’s planned expansion in Portage. On Tuesday the Kalamazoo County Commission agreed to a brownfield plan for the site where Stryker wants to build.

The board also heard an update from the county housing commission on its efforts to help homeless families with children find housing.

Stryker Brownfield Project

The property, near the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport has some environmental contamination. Under the plan the county would reimburse Stryker for some cleanup and development costs. The City of Portage would get reimbursed for some site improvements.

Stryker wants to build a research and development unit on the brownfield. It says the project would create about 100 jobs.

Local Housing Assistance Fund

A Kalamazoo County campaign to house homeless families with children appears to be making steady progress. Voters approved a tax in 2015 that pays for the effort.

On Tuesday the county housing commission said it’s helped about 60 families move into homes. Approximately another 20 families expect to move in soon. About 80 more have applications in review.

The board says it has had some trouble finding enough affordable units. Michelle Davis is with Housing Resources Incorporated, a nonprofit working with the county. Davis says the county hopes that landlords will make more units available.

“I will tell you that many times when a landlord begins to work with us they may be skeptical. There are far more successes with those tenants and landlords than there are those exceptions that you tend to hear more about,” she says.

The housing board has promised to document the difference that having a home makes to children’s school performance. Commissioner John Gisler opposed the millage when it went on the ballot. But he says he’s impressed with the housing board’s plan for measuring results.  

“It’s pretty thorough. I’m less skeptical than I was,” he says.

The county has said that it hopes to house 600 hundred families by the end of 2020, when the millage expires.

Tags: 
Kalamazoo County Commission
Kalamazoo County

Related Content

City Backs Kalamazoo Schools and County IDs

By Feb 20, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Support for keeping two Kalamazoo elementary schools open continues to grow. Kalamazoo City commissioners approved a resolution Monday, Feb. 20, urging the state not to close them.

Washington Writers Academy and Woodward School for Technology and Research are on a list of 38 public schools in Michigan that could be closed because of low student test scores. But Kalamazoo Public School officials plan to sue the State School Reform Office in Lansing to prevent it from closing the schools. Some city commissioners say the city should file an "amicus" brief supporting the lawsuit.

County Joins KPS in Protesting Possible School Closures

By Feb 7, 2017
Sehvilla Man / WMUK

The Commission also scrapped a controversial proposal to change its bylaws.

Kalamazoo County has taken a stand against the possible closing of two Kalamazoo public schools. On Tuesday the commission said the Washington Writers’ Academy and the Woodward School for Technology and Research deserved the county’s support.

WSW: The Case for a Local ID Card

By Jan 19, 2017
Courtesy of Synod Community Services

What do your bank, the library and your employer have in common? At some point they have probably all asked you for some ID.

You might have also shown an ID card to fill a prescription, or to pick up your kids from school.

That’s no problem if you have a state ID such as a driver’s license. But for millions of Americans, state identification is out of reach. 


Moore Says Vote for Republican Chair Doesn't Mean She's Not a Democrat

By Jan 18, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

The Democrats on the Kalamazoo County Board have yet to close the rift that opened when one member helped elect a Republican as chair.

Democrat Stephanie Moore’s vote for Republican Dale Shugars cost her party the top seat on a commission where they hold a narrow majority. After her vote for Shugars, Moore was elected as the board’s vice-chair with no support from the other Democrats.