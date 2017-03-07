County Moves Ahead With Courthouse Land Swap

The Kalamazoo County courthouse at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Rose Street
The commission also heard an update from the local ID task force. The ID project is likely to face an important vote at the board's next meeting.

Kalamazoo County has taken a step toward building a new courthouse, and toward selling its main court building downtown. On Tuesday commissioners said the county can start work on a land swap with MW Acquisitions, which is part of PlazaCorp.

The county would trade its Michigan Avenue Courthouse for property on Kalamazoo Avenue, between Park and Cooley Streets. 

Right now the county has courts in several buildings around Kalamazoo including on Michigan Avenue. It wants to move them all into one new building. After the administrator negotiates a deal, the county board will decide whether to approve it. 

Local IDs

Kalamazoo County’s board has heard an update on plans to create a county ID card. Those IDs would let people identify themselves at local institutions even if they lack the papers for a state ID.

Similar programs have helped people access services such as banking in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

The task force that’s been studying the idea for Kalamazoo says it’s worked out some details. But commissioner Tracy Hall says the group needs the green light from the county before it can work on the finer points, especially with local law enforcement.

“Without a hundred percent commitment that we’re doing this program we’re not – people are like, ‘yeah, we’re warm to it but we want to know the specifics,” she said.

The board is likely to vote on whether to go ahead with the county ID project at its next meeting March 21.

Commissioner Ron Kendall also serves on Kalamazoo’s local ID task force. On Tuesday he said the government should help people gather the paperwork they need for a state ID.

“Cause that’s truly where they’re going to see the most benefit, is in procuring a state ID, cause that’s going to open the door to MSHDA, to SNAP benefits, to whatever, pick a program,” he said.

MSHDA is the state housing authority and SNAP is the food stamps program.

State IDs would still be out of reach for the county’s undocumented immigrants, as Michigan now requires applicants to be citizens or legal residents.

