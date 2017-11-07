County Schedules Meeting on Indigent Defense

By 1 minute ago

The Michigan Avenue Courthouse
Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Kalamazoo County will consider major changes to its indigent defense system at a special meeting next week. The county has to bring its public defense services up to new state standards.

It’s considering creating a dedicated office for indigent defense that would operate as a non-profit. That would replace the contract system it uses now.

Indigent defense services would not share a building with the prosecutor’s office. Assistant Corporate Counsel Amber Beebe says that shows the community that the agencies are separate.

“There’s some concern over having a public defender’s office housed in the same entity that houses the prosecutor’s office, which is understandable,” she says.

Beebe says the independent-office model has a number of benefits for both clients and staff. And she says the office could play an educational role.

“It looks like having the law school involved would be very helpful with internships and things of that nature – additional help with the attorneys’ research and things like that,” she says.

The county had considered funding a non-profit indigent defense office in part with private donations, but the most recent plan drops that idea. The special county meeting on indigent defense has been set for Tues., Nov. 14 at 4:30 in the afternoon.

The county has until the 20th to turn in a plan for state approval.

Tags: 
Kalamazoo County

Related Content

County Rejects Resolution on Foreclosure Bill

By Oct 18, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

The board also faces a November deadline for overhauling its indigent defense system.

A number of Michigan counties have come out against a bill that would change the state’s tax foreclosure laws, but Kalamazoo won’t be joining them. On Tuesday the Board of Commissioners narrowly defeated a resolution protesting the legislation. The bill would give homeowners wider grounds for challenging a tax foreclosure.

Low-Income Families in Kalamazoo Are Struggling to Find Housing

By Oct 4, 2017
Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo

It’s getting harder to find affordable housing in Kalamazoo, according to the county’s Public Housing Commission.

The board is tasked with helping homeless families find places to live, but Chair David Anderson says it’s increasingly a struggle to find housing within a low-income family’s budget.

County Will Draft Plans For Animal Shelter

By Sep 19, 2017

Kalamazoo County has taken a big step toward replacing its animal shelter. On Tuesday commissioners agreed to hire architects to draft a design for a new facility. That’s major progress for a project that was first proposed a dozen years ago.