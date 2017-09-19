County Will Draft Plans For Animal Shelter

By 1 minute ago

Animal Services and Enforcement Director Steve Lawrence with a dog at the current shelter in 2014

Kalamazoo County has taken a big step toward replacing its animal shelter. On Tuesday commissioners agreed to hire architects to draft a design for a new facility. That’s major progress for a project that was first proposed a dozen years ago.

Animal Services Director Steve Lawrence has long said that the current facility promotes disease and stresses the animals because of its poor design. But Lawrence says the new shelter will be “something special that we can be proud of.”

“I think it’s going to increase the adoptions quite a bit because the animals will be healthier,” he says.

Lawrence says the public will enjoy the shelter as well, with better spaces for visiting with animals and walking them on the grounds.

“This is going to be a very special place for the whole community,” he adds.

Animal Services hopes to break ground on the new shelter next spring and to open the doors one year later in 2019. The county board will decide whether to approve the budget for the work.

Tags: 
Kalamazoo County

Related Content

Animal Shelter Could Get Vote in Two Weeks

By Sep 5, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Commissioners have also agreed to waive fees for vital records sought by the homeless, and to fund an alternative plan for consolidated 911 dispatch.

The animals in Kalamazoo County’s care might be closer than ever to getting better digs. On Tuesday the Board of Commissioners heard a plan for replacing the county’s aging animal shelter.

County Considers Waiving Vital Records Fee for Homeless

By Aug 15, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Board members also reacted to last weekend's events in Charlottesville.

Kalamazoo County is considering waiving the fee for birth certificates and other records for applicants who are homeless. The proposal for the one-year pilot program comes from County Clerk-Register Tim Snow. He says nonprofits in Kalamazoo would help people experiencing homelessness to figure out what documents they need.

May, Not November, Now Looking More Likely for Senior Millage Vote in Kalamazoo

By Aug 2, 2017
Tom Arthur / Wikicommons

A senior millage is still on the table in Kalamazoo County, but it won’t be on the November ballot. Instead, commissioners now seem likely to put the issue before voters in the May 2018 election.

WSW: Kalamazoo County Administrator Settles In

By & Jul 5, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

After two years when the Kalamazoo County administrator’s office was in flux, commissioners hired Tracie Moored for the post last fall. Last week, in a sign that perhaps stability has returned, the board approved a three-year contract. Moored joined WMUK’s West Southwest to talk about her approach to county government and her priorities for the next few years.