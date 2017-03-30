Criminal Justice Reform Bills Signed Into Law In Kalamazoo

Governor Rick Snyder has signed legislation into law designed to reform Michigan’s criminal justice system.

State Senator John Proos discusses criminal justice reform

The bills allow for time on probation to be reduced in some cases and limit the time that someone on probation would serve for a technical violation. Snyder signed the bills into law Thursday at a new coffee shop called Walnut and Park Cafe. The project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program employs probationers and parolees.

The bills will also provide more data collection on recidivism, as well as providing more support programs to help offenders after they are released. State Senator John Proos sponsored several of the 18 bills signed into law