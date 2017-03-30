Criminal Justice Reform Bills Signed Into Law In Kalamazoo

By 12 minutes ago

Governor Rick Snyder signs criminal justice reform legislation in Kalamazoo on Thursday
Credit WMUK

Governor Rick Snyder has signed legislation into law designed to reform Michigan’s criminal justice system.


The bills allow for time on probation to be reduced in some cases and limit the time that someone on probation would serve for a technical violation. Snyder signed the bills into law Thursday at a new coffee shop called Walnut and Park Cafe. The project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program  employs probationers and parolees. 

The bills will also provide more data collection on recidivism, as well as providing more support programs to help offenders after they are released. State Senator John Proos sponsored several of the 18 bills signed into law 

“We searched high and low throughout the nation for best practices. In an effort to not reinvent the wheel, but to try to put some of those best practices in play in a Michigan model.” 

Tags: 
criminal justice reform
Michigan Department of Corrections
crime
Rick Snyder
State Government

Related Content

WSW: Opening Doors For Employment After Prison

By Mar 23, 2017
Andrew Jameson, Wikimedia Commons

Battle Creek Enquirer Reporter Dillon Davis says there’s no clear path from prison release to finding employment. He says it happens on a case by case basis.


Criminal Justice Bills Headed to Snyder's Desk

By Cheyna Roth Mar 10, 2017
Kevin Lavery, WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan is on its way toward sweeping changes in its criminal justice system. The State Senate held the final vote on the legislative package Thursday. It’s headed to Governor Rick Snyder’s desk. 