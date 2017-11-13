Dafnis Prieto, MacArthur Fellow And Jazz Drummer, To Perform At WMU

Dafnis Prieto
Credit dafnison.com

Tom Knific, director of jazz studies at Western Michigan University, outlines the career highlights and talents of jazz drummer Dafnis Prieto, who makes a one-time appearance in west Michigan on Tuesday at 7:30 pm on Tuesday night in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Knific says Prieto, who won the MacArthur "genius" grant in 2011, turned into a musical chameleon when he arrived in New York City from Havana, Cuba. Prieto will perform many of his original pieces with his sextet on Tuesday night. 


