Dale Shugars is County Board's New Chair

While the Kalamazoo County Board has a slight Democratic majority, it’s elected Republican Commissioner Dale Shugars as its next leader.

The board’s five Republicans voted for Shugars. But it was Democrat Stephanie Moore who tipped the vote in his favor. Moore was then elected as the board’s vice-chair without support from the other Democrats, who voted for Commissioner Julie Rogers but fell one vote short.

After her election Moore called the Board’s recent leadership, which was Democratic, “anemic” but said her vote wasn’t about the parties.

“The right thing to do is to support Mr. Shugars not as a Democrat supporting a Republican but as a responsible, accountable and transparent leader supporting another,” she said.

Shugars, who was first elected to the commission in 2014 says he’s committed to working with both sides.

“Though we may not always agree, I will defend everybody’s right for – to be heard,” he said Tuesday.

Both the chair and vice-chair posts will be up for re-election in one year, halfway through the current board’s term.