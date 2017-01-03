Dale Shugars is County Board's New Chair

While the Kalamazoo County Board has a slight Democratic majority, it’s elected Republican Commissioner Dale Shugars as its next leader.

The board’s five Republicans voted for Shugars. But it was Democrat Stephanie Moore who tipped the vote in his favor. Moore was then elected as the board’s vice-chair without support from the other Democrats, who voted for Commissioner Julie Rogers but fell one vote short.

After her election Moore called the Board’s recent leadership, which was Democratic, “anemic” but said her vote wasn’t about the parties.

“The right thing to do is to support Mr. Shugars not as a Democrat supporting a Republican but as a responsible, accountable and transparent leader supporting another,” she said.

Shugars, who was first elected to the commission in 2014 says he’s committed to working with both sides.

“Though we may not always agree, I will defend everybody’s right for – to be heard,” he said Tuesday.

Both the chair and vice-chair posts will be up for re-election in one year, halfway through the current board’s term.

Kalamazoo County

County Meeting: Local IDs, "Citizens United" and a New Home for the Health Department

By Dec 21, 2016
Kalamazoo County is looking into the possibility of creating a countywide ID program. On Tuesday commissioners voted 10-1 to create a task force to study the idea.

Supporters say it would give people who lack a state ID a way to access services from banking to borrowing from the library.

“You need it for daily life, every aspect of our lives. Not having an ID is almost like not having a name,” Yazmin Fuentes told the board on Tuesday.

Voters to Decide on 9-1-1 Charge in May

By Dec 7, 2016
The future home of the health department, the county's high mortality rate among African-American infants and Administrator Moored's contract were also on the commission's agenda Tuesday.

Kalamazoo County voters must decide whether unified 911 dispatch is worth a few extra dollars on their phone bills.

On Tuesday commissioners voted 8-3 to put the question on the ballot in May. If it passes, residents would pay as much as $2.30 per month per phone toward consolidated dispatch.

Moored Appointed to County's Top Post

By Nov 29, 2016
After going the better part of two years without a top administrator, Kalamazoo County has filled that seat once again. On Tuesday commissioners voted 8-3 to hire Finance Director and Controller Tracie Moored for the job.