David Maslanka's Final Work Featured by University Symphonic Band Concert Sunday

Composer David Maslanka will be honored by the WMU Bands on Sunday

Dr. Scott Boerma, director of bands at Western Michigan University, joins Cara Lieurance to share the highlights of this Sunday's joint concert by the University Concert Band and University Symphonic Band. Acclaimed composer David Maslanka, who died in August, will be remembered in a performance of his last work, a concerto for piano and winds, featuring Dr. Yu-Lien The. It was commissioned by a consortium of schools in the MAC conference, and has only been performed a handful of times. The University Symphonic Band's program is filled out with classic works by Bernstein, Holst, and Grainger.


Tags: 
Scott Boerma
University Symphonic Band
WMU

