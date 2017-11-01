Detroit News Wins Free Speech Lawsuit

By Cheyna Roth 11 minutes ago

(MPRN-Lansing) A conservative radio host lost his fight against the Detroit News Wednesday. The Michigan Court of Appeals said associating The Political Cesspool host, James Edwards, with the Ku Klux Klan is protected opinion speech. 

The newspaper’s columnist Bankole Thompson wrote an opinion piece where he said:

Of particular note to some in the Jewish community is the unprecedented support the Trump campaign has received among white supremacist groups like the Ku Klux Klan and its leaders like James Edwards, David Duke and Thomas Robb, the national director of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Arkansas.

James said he has never been a leader or a member of the Klan. The paper later issued a clarification by removing “its” from the text. But James wasn’t satisfied. He sued the paper for defamation and other causes of action.

In its opinion, the court quoted Aesop saying,

“A man is known by the company he keeps.”

The court said because Edwards publicly associated with members of the Klan and publicly shared their beliefs, he couldn’t claim defamation for being associated with them.

Tags: 
free speech
Michigan Court of Appeals
media

Related Content

Federal Court Tosses Lawsuit Over Rally In Allegan

By Jun 16, 2016
MPRN

(MPRN-Undated) The US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed a First Amendment case filed against the Allegan Police Department by a group that tried to stage an anti-Islamic event at a high school. 

Court Strikes Down Ban On Party Stores Selling Drug Paraphernalia

By Aug 14, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) The state Court of Appeals has struck down a rule that’s supposed to prevent bars and party stores from selling drug paraphernalia. 

Court Of Appeals Says Colleges Can Ban Guns On Campus

By Cheyna Roth Jun 8, 2017
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) Colleges are allowed to ban guns on their campuses. That was the decision of the Michigan Court of Appeals Wednesday. 

WSW: A Student "Take Over" Of Encore

By May 1, 2017
Courtesy of Encore Magazine

Western Michigan University Professor Sue Ellen Christian says her conversations with Encore Editor Marie Lee about students contributing to the magazine turned into a “takeover” of the May edition.


WSW: New Tools To Use Old "Fake News" Techniques

By Feb 16, 2017
VOA News, Wikimedia Commons

Fake news isn’t new. Western Michigan University Journalism Professor Sue Ellen Christian says it has existed “since the printing press.” But she says news, real or fake, is now highly shareable.