Donato Cabrera, a candidate to become music director of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, joined Cara Lieurance to preview the program he'll conduct on Saturday night in Miller Auditorium at 8 pm. After touching on two unusual concertos - one for oboe, one for double-bass - he shares his appreciation for Bruckner's Symphony No. 1. Its appearance on symphonic concerts anywhere is extremely rare.

An interview with Donato Cabrera.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.