Don't Know Classical Music? Conductor Says It Doesn't Matter

By 58 minutes ago

Conductor Nir Kabaretti
Credit David Bazemore

Nir Kabaretti, whose conducting career was launched in Vienna and advanced in Italy, now makes his home in California, where he serves as music director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. On Saturday, he'll guest conduct an exciting Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra program featuring organ virtuoso Cameron Carpenter. Kabaretti and the KSO's Nikki Statler join Cara Lieurance for a preview.


For times and tickets, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.

Tags: 
Nir Kabaretti
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Nikki Statler
Cameron Carpenter

