Don't Know Classical Music? Conductor Says It Doesn't Matter

Nir Kabaretti, whose conducting career was launched in Vienna and advanced in Italy, now makes his home in California, where he serves as music director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. On Saturday, he'll guest conduct an exciting Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra program featuring organ virtuoso Cameron Carpenter. Kabaretti and the KSO's Nikki Statler join Cara Lieurance for a preview.

An interview with conductor Nir Kabaretti

