Education Reform Plotting Continues In State Senate Committee This Week

By Cheyna Roth 25 minutes ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Plans to overhaul how Michigan deals with struggling schools will see continued discussion this week in a state Senate committee. 

State lawmakers have been working for weeks to overhaul how Michigan deals with struggling schools. The committee is currently trying to find the best ways to judge student performance, and grade accredit schools.

Republican Senator Phil Pavlov is the chair of the Senate Education committee. He says lawmakers plan to form outlines of an education plan over the next few weeks.

“Right now we’re getting input from all the stakeholders who wanna weigh in and be part of a comprehensive solution for how we’re going to treat schools that are failing kids,” he said.

One of the bills up for discussion would get rid of the law that lets the state close chronically failing schools.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich said he is so far happy with the work the committee is doing. One of the bills up for discussion would repeal the “failing schools” law. Ananich said the policy was bad from the beginning.

“I think just stopping this right now and saying we’re not going to close these schools, we’re gonna focus on success as opposed to continuing to focus six years on failure and then wondering why we have a failed system,” he said. “It’s just backwards and I hope that we come together and solve this problem.”

Governor Rick Snyder recently decided to delay the decision on which of the 38 chronically failing schools slated for potential closure would in fact close. Pavlov said that was a victory for the committee.

“I think that that’s kind of an acknowledgement to the work we’ve been doing in our committees to say ‘we gotta get this right,’” he said. “You don’t just go closing schools without, firm clear understanding of how that student in that school is ganna get access to quality education outside of that building.”

The other area of focus is how schools are accredited.

Tags: 
Michigan school reform
Kalamazoo Public Schools
Education

Related Content

Snyder Puts The Brakes On Closing Struggling Schools

By Feb 23, 2017

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says the state will wait until May at the earliest to decide whether to close any of the state’s lowest-performing schools. 

Kalamazoo Schools Files Lawsuit Against School Reform Office

By Feb 22, 2017
WMUK

The Kalamazoo and Saginaw School District have formally filed a lawsuit against the State School Reform Office. 

School Reform Office Explains School Closure System To Education Committee

By Cheyna Roth Feb 9, 2017
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) As the state School Reform Office moves closer to potentially closing multiple schools across Michigan, a bill ending the law is being hotly debated in the Legislature. 

WSW: Bridge's Academic State Champs, How Kalamazoo Stacks Up

By 10 hours ago
WMUK

Both of Kalamazoo’s high schools along with Vicksburg and South Haven High School are among the Academic State Champs selected this year by Bridge.