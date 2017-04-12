Edward B. Montgomery Named WMU's Ninth President

The dean of Georgetown University’s School of Public Policy will be the next president of Western Michigan University. The university’s board of trustees approved the hiring of Edward B. Montgomery during a special meeting on Wednesday. 

Montgomery is an economics professor and led President Barack Obama’s auto recovery task force in 2009 and 2010. He also served in the Clinton administration.

Montgomery will begin his duties as Western’s ninth president on August first. Current president John Dunn announced his retirement last year, and was due to step down at the end of June. But Dunn will stay on the job through the end of July. 

Montgomery has held faculty positions at Michigan State University, Carnegie Mellon and the University of Maryland. He has been at Georgetown since 2010.

