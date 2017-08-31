Enbridge Ordered To Restore Coating On Parts Of Line 5

(MPRN-Lansing) The state is ordering Enbridge Energy to take swift action to fix portions of the Line Five energy pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac. Corrosion protections were eroded during maintenance work on the line.

Enbridge reported to the state that small portions of enamel coating were accidentally removed. Melody Kindraka of the state Department of Environmental Quality says there’s no immediate threat to the Great Lakes, but it’s concerning that the problem was the result of human error.

“At this time, we are not aware of any potential problems, but we will certainly be working with Enbridge to make sure everything is addressed.”

Line Five moves more than half a million barrels of light crude oil and liquid natural gas daily.

A state commission considering the future of the pipeline is facing pressure to shut down Line Five. Enbridge says the pipeline is the safest way to move energy through the region.