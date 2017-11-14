Enbridge Reports New "Bare Spots" On Line Five

(MPRN-Lansing) State officials say they’re growing increasingly frustrated as Enbridge Energy reports new spots where Line Five has exposed metal. Line Five runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac between lakes Huron and Michigan.

Governor Rick Snyder released a statement following Enbridge’s latest report. He says there’s no imminent threat to the Great Lakes, but he says there are “significant concerns” for the long term.

Guy Jarvis of Enbridge says the line is safe, and the spots where protective coating has been worn off are being repaired. But he says the company has done a poor job of sharing details of how the line is maintained with the public.

“They’re interested to understand as much as they can about the state of those pipelines in the straits, and how we’re operating them.”

Enbridge is being called to testify next month before a state board that will decide the future of the pipeline.