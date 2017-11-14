Enbridge Reports New "Bare Spots" On Line Five

By 23 minutes ago

Credit MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) State officials say they’re growing increasingly frustrated as Enbridge Energy reports new spots where Line Five has exposed metal. Line Five runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac between lakes Huron and Michigan. 

Governor Rick Snyder released a statement following Enbridge’s latest report. He says there’s no imminent threat to the Great Lakes, but he says there are “significant concerns” for the long term.

Guy Jarvis of Enbridge says the line is safe, and the spots where protective coating has been worn off are being repaired. But he says the company has done a poor job of sharing details of how the line is maintained with the public.

“They’re interested to understand as much as they can about the state of those pipelines in the straits, and how we’re operating them.”

Enbridge is being called to testify next month before a state board that will decide the future of the pipeline.

Tags: 
Enbridge Energy
Environment
pipeline safety
State Government

Related Content

Enbridge Says Missing Coating Never Affected Line 5 Safety

By Oct 30, 2017
An EPA employee holds one of the types of booms used to clean up the Kalamazoo River oil spill in 2010. Patrick Miles of the U.S. Attorney's Office (middle) and acting EPA regional administrator Robert Kaplan (right) made the announcement about the Enbrid
WMUK

(MPRN-Lansing) Enbridge Energy says this year was not the first time some protecting coating was scraped off the exterior of Line 5.  

Enbridge Ordered To Restore Coating On Parts Of Line 5

By Aug 31, 2017
WMUK

(MPRN-Lansing) The state is ordering Enbridge Energy to take swift action to fix portions of the Line Five energy pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac. Corrosion protections were eroded during maintenance work on the line. 